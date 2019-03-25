Donation for kite festival

A community donation by Lynemouth Power Station has been warmly received by organisers of this year’s Newbiggin Kite Festival, taking place over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

This year marks the eighth consecutive year for the event, which attracts hundreds of visitors to the town over a two-day period.

As a major employer in south east Northumberland, the £350 contribution is the latest community donation to be made by the power station to support local initiatives and charitable causes that benefit the area.

There will be professional demonstrations by many of the region’s kite enthusiasts, with youngsters being able to participate in kite-making workshops and watch synchronised and stunt kite-flying, as well as other activities.

The event takes place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.

Janet Mole, of Lynemouth Power Station, said: “It’s a fantastic event that brings the local community together. We are delighted to make the donation and support those who help to organise it.

“Many of our employees and their families live locally and as a main employer for the area, we fully support events like this which bring everyone together.”