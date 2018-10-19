Donation packs a punch for Newbiggin club

A boxing club is packing a bigger punch thanks to a generous donation.

Newbiggin Boxing Club is planning for a bright future, with its young fighters sporting new tracksuits, gloves and head guards, thanks to support from social housing provider Bernicia.

The club, which boasts 14 licensed fighters and attracts more than 40 boys and girls to its training sessions, has taken delivery of its new equipment, with the black and navy blue tracksuits featuring the Bernicia logo and the club’s crest emblazoned on the front and back.

A £3,000 community grant from Bernicia has also paid the young fighters’ boxing registration fees for the year.

Club secretary Paul Scott and his team of volunteer trainers have been hailed by the local community for the work they do with young people, getting them fit and motivated in enjoyable training sessions.

Paul said: “Bernicia’s support has been a massive help.

“The grant means we cover fighters’ registration fees so we don’t have to dip into our pot this year to find that £600, or ask the parents to find that money, which is a lot of pressure on them.

“We’ve replaced all our sparring gear and competition head guards, which you must have, and we’ve bought new tracksuits for all the boxers and coaches for travelling away – all these things needed replacing.

“The boxers all love it, it’s given the youngsters a real lift. We all look the same now and are going to shows looking like a team again.”

Newbiggin Boxing Club has a proud history of producing top quality fighters, training its first national champion nearly 25 years ago.

Its latest champion is English international Alex Brown, three times girls’ national champion and double three nations champion, who is due to fight in Russia next month in the European Junior Championships.

Jeannie McMillan, Bernicia director of housing services, said: “Newbiggin Boxing Club plays an important role in the local community, introducing young people in an enjoyable way to sport and fitness and all the physical health benefits they bring.

“It also focuses young minds on what they can achieve through discipline and dedication, and we are delighted at Bernicia to be able to play our part in supporting the success of the club.

“As a proud north east housing association, Bernicia is committed to investing in the neighbourhoods and communities where we provide quality homes for our tenants.”