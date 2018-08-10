Dr Carr is honoured for 65 years with Blyth RNLI

A volunteer who has dedicated more than six decades to a lifesaving organisation has been honoured.

Past and present crew at Blyth Lifeboat Station attended a special event to thank Dr Reginald Carr.

The 90-year-old was joined by family and friends as RNLI officials thanked him for his work and commitment over the last 65 years.

Current lifeboat operations manager (LOM) Barry Pearson welcomed everyone, before recently retired LOM John Scott explained Dr Carr’s involvement with the RNLI and the roles he had held within the station at Blyth.

Simon Ling, regional operation policy manager for the RNLI, said: “It was an incredible occasion and I was delighted to be asked to attend the presentation evening.

“Dr Carr is an inspiration to all of us in the RNLI and it was an honour and privilege to present him with his award in recognition of his service.”

Dr Carr talked about his time with the RNLI, saying that he first become attached due to his family as his father was a harbour pilot and sea captain and his mother a member of the Ladies’ Guild.

He thanked everyone for his award and said that his time in the RNLI had been most interesting.

Dr Carr has been involved with the RNLI in Blyth since 1953 and has served as station medical officer, secretary, chairman and president.

In 2014 he was recognised by the RNLI for his efforts when he was bestowed with the title of Honorary Life Governor of the Institution, and in 2016 he received an MBE.

Barry added: “Blyth RNLI have a lot to thank Dr Carr for and we hope that the presentation evening has shown how much he is valued as part of this station.

“From myself and the crew we hope that he enjoys his retirement from the RNLI and is always welcome to come back and visit us.”