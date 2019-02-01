Drivers urged to get vehicles checked as car maker issues recall

Car manufacturer Vauxhall have issued a safety recall on Astra Diesels built in 2016 model year

Davidsons of Morpeth based on Coopies Way in Morpeth and Davidsons of Newcastle on Whitley Road in Longbenton, are urging customers to get in touch and book their Astra in for a checkup without delay. Their Longbenton and Morpeth branch are able to carry out safety rework on the vehicles without the long lead times.

Team at Davidons of Morpeth

Being a family run business established back in 1980, Davidsons know how important it is to put customer satisfaction and safety first - which is why they won Vauxhall’s Customer Excellence Award for 2018.

“We advise any owner of an Astra Diesel in the 2016 model year to get in touch to confirm if their car needs work carried out and not put their safety at risk. We will get anyone with an Astra falling into the affected category booked in promptly, repaired and back on the road in the shortest time possible while carrying out the highest quality work by our Gold Level trained technicians. We also provide complimentary courtesy cars to as to not inconvenience customers whilst the work is undertaken.”

Davidsons of Morpeth can be contacted on 01670 512 115, or their Newcastle branch on 0191 266 6593.

Morpeth Branch

Coopies Way Morpeth

Northumberland

NE61 6JN

Newcastle Branch

Whitley Road

Longbenton

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

NE12 9SR

Davidsons of Morpeth Website