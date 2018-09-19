Drivers warned to take extra care as Storm Ali hits the North East

Highways England is advising drivers to take care and be prepared for strong gales later today across northern England .

Motorists, particularly those driving high-sided lorries, caravans and motorcycles, are advised to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys and pay particular attention to exposed locations such as high lying areas and bridges which could be affected by the high winds.

Wind speeds across the north are expected to reach between 50 and 60mph from mid-morning as southerly gales associated with Storm Ali develop. From mid-afternoon to early evening, winds should slowly moderate as Storm Ali transfers northeast to the north of Scotland

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

Road users are being advised to follow messages on any overhead signs and listen to radio updates. Further information can be found by visiting www.trafficengland.com or calling the Highways England Information Line on 0300 123 5000.