Again, while driving down Cowpen Road, between Asda and the cemetery, I decided to count the number of people blatantly using their phones at the wheel – eight.

The traffic was moving slowly as usual, with the schools turning out.

Phones were against their ears, or heads were down texting.

Points, fines, they never seem to have a care in the world, completely oblivious to what is going on around them.

When will it end?

Jim Bell

Blyth