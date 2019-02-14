EDUCATION: Lessons for bad weather

Wouldn’t it be a great idea if while school children were off school because of adverse weather they would continue lessons at home, their curriculum uninterrupted?

By this I mean prepared discs plugged into their home television, kindle, smart phone or computer, etc, of the lessons they will be missing.

Programming lessons would not adversely affect school budgets in this project.

It is positive and has great advantages in bad weather.

The pupil, or another member of the family, would initiate the disc and when back at school retention and recall of viewing lessons can be ascertained.

After all, we do get in advance well prepared meterological information for bad winter weather.

Connie Houseplan

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea