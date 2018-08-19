Expanding education

Pupils went back to nature in an Expansive Education Week.

St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy in Bedlington organised the alternative curriculum studies on the theme ‘Nature is a grand book written in the language of mathematics’.

They included a visit to TT Electronics, building ‘geo-dome’ emergency shelters, landscaping the school grounds with help from Straugham’s Landscaping and Wansbeck and Hepscott garden centres, geo-caching and vehicle maintenance, sponsored by The Lion Garage in Bedlington and As New Auto Recyclers in Seaton Delaval.

A Celebration Day featured demonstrations by Newcastle University, The Prince’s Trust and The Unit Health and Fitness, and student awards were presented, including the whole school Respect award.