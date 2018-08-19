Expanding education

The winner of the respect award at St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy.
Pupils went back to nature in an Expansive Education Week.

St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy in Bedlington organised the alternative curriculum studies on the theme ‘Nature is a grand book written in the language of mathematics’.

They included a visit to TT Electronics, building ‘geo-dome’ emergency shelters, landscaping the school grounds with help from Straugham’s Landscaping and Wansbeck and Hepscott garden centres, geo-caching and vehicle maintenance, sponsored by The Lion Garage in Bedlington and As New Auto Recyclers in Seaton Delaval.

A Celebration Day featured demonstrations by Newcastle University, The Prince’s Trust and The Unit Health and Fitness, and student awards were presented, including the whole school Respect award.