Pupils took a hop, skip and a jump into their school holidays as they dived into sports days.

Year 6 athletes at Blyth’s Bede Academy took part in their final sports day as primary pupils, and were joined by competitors from Year 5 for races and field events at Delaval Sports Ground.

Sports Days at Bede Academy in Blyth.

It followed sports in school for Nursery to Year 4 pupils.

