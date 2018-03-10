Eggs appeal in aid of community facility

The Virgin Money store in Morpeth is collecting Easter eggs on behalf of the Ashington Life Centre.

The facility on Station Road in Ashington provides a wealth of resources for the local community – including a Teen Bar, Community Café with freshly-made soup and meal days and an emergency food bank.

It also runs a gardening project and furniture supply scheme. You do not have to be a Virgin Money customer to make a donation.

Sue Sutcliffe, Virgin Money Morpeth store manager, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has already made a donation, we are very grateful.

“For anyone who would still like to donate an Easter egg, there is still plenty of time. Just bring it along to our store on Bridge Street and you can help to make a real difference this Easter.”