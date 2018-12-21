Elf-ies for charity day

Staff at a care home ‘elfed’ themselves to raise money for charity.
A total of ten members of staff at Northlea Court in the Brockwell Centre, Cramlington, dressed up for the day in return for a small donation.
They also baked some cakes and biscuits for a bake sale. There was also a jewellery and gift stall for staff, residents and families to buy Christmas presents or treat themselves, with the stallholder making a donation to the fund.
A luxurious hamper filled with wine, candles and products was raffled.
A care home spokesperson said: “Staff, residents and family members alike had a great day filled with fun and laughter whilst raising money for such a fantastic cause.”
The day raised £100 for the Alzheimer’s Society.