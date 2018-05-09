Engaging event for Blyth residents

Residents are being invited to a community engagement event in Blyth.

The Let’s Talk event will take place from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday, May 15, at the Buffalo Centre.

It will give residents a chance to meet with a variety of organisations and services, discuss their local area and raise any concerns they may have.

Residents can to talk to the council’s housing and public protection service, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, local police, Homes for Northumberland, the Surestart team, the local food bank, and others.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for planning, housing and resilience at Northumberland County Council, said: “We encourage residents to attend our community engagement event in Blyth as this is a great opportunity to have their say and impact on their local area.

“Through working closely with local communities we are able to work together to tackle issues raised and make positive changes to benefit local residents.”