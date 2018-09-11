Engineering a new home at the Port of Blyth

A major company involved in the offshore energy sector has become the latest to move to the Port of Blyth.

Responsive Engineering, part of the Reece Group, operates in a wide range of markets, including oil and gas, subsea, offshore renewables, nuclear, rail and defence.

The new division at Blyth – Rapid Manufacturing Services (RMS) – will focus on work including the mobilisation and demobilisation of offshore vessels from its base in a satellite fabrication workshop.

Graeme Campbell, director at Responsive Engineering, said: “The launch of Rapid Manufacturing Services is an exciting next step for Responsive.

“Our base here in the Port of Blyth enables us to provide a faster, more bespoke response to our customers’ needs, supported by the facilities and skilled workforce in the Armstrong Works.

“We can now offer an integrated supply chain solution for large, high-value sub-assemblies, such as subsea wind turbine jackets, as well as supporting the port operator’s tactical operational requirements.”

Reece Group executive chairman John Reece said: “The Port of Blyth is one of the UK’s fastest growing ports, with a reputation for innovation and excellence.

“We are looking forward to playing a part in its continued expansion.”

The Port of Blyth is now home to a number of offshore energy market leaders, such as Global Marine Group, DeepOcean, Osbit and EDF Energy Renewables.

The port has ambitious plans for creating hundreds of jobs on the former Blyth Power Station site as part of the £25m Energy Central initiative in partnership with Northumberland County Council.

Earlier this year, the port announced a £12m finance facility that will aid its expansion, with money being used for new warehousing, strengthening quays and the installation of new cranes.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive of the Port of Blyth, said: “We are delighted to welcome a company of the calibre of Responsive Engineering to the Port of Blyth and look forward to a successful, long-term relationship.

“The addition of Rapid Manufacturing Services’ machining and specialist fabrication capability to the port’s extensive supply chain further strengthens Blyth’s position as one of the UK’s leading offshore energy project and manufacturing support bases.

“It represents an excellent strategic fit for the port and reflects our ambitions moving forward as we prepare for significant growth in the offshore renewables, oil and gas and decommissioning sectors.”