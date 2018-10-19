Engineering boss is jolly good Fellow

An entrepreneurial business leader in product design and manufacturing has been honoured by a prestigious industry body.

Brian Palmer, chief executive of Northumberland-based Tharsus, is one of 50 leading engineers from the UK and around the world to have been elected as Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engineering in recognition of their outstanding and continuing contributions to the profession.

Brian, who has been leading Tharsus for more than 16 years, said: “This is a tremendous accolade and I am delighted to be named a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

“I am looking forward to forging close collaborative relationships and exchanging ideas and knowledge with my peers as part of my new role.”

During his time Tharsus has reinvented itself as a leader in the emerging advanced machine and robotic sector.

The company focused on collaborative, complex, early stage prototype development to help customers improve their products, before evolving into an innovative business specialising in original equipment design and manufacture.

Founded in 1976, the Royal Academy of Engineering is the UK’s national academy for engineering and technology.

Professor Dame Ann Dowling, president of the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: “I am delighted to welcome all our new Fellows to the academy – together they epitomise the very best of UK engineering.

“Representing the country’s most innovative and creative minds from both academia and industry, the achievements of our new Fellows highlight the critical role engineering has in addressing major societal challenges and ensuring our readiness for the future.

“We are very much looking forward to working with them as we continue to fulfil our vision of engineering at the heart of a sustainable and prosperous society.”