England's World Cup semi-final will be shown at CHIC's Alnwick Castle gig

Football fans will be able to watch England’s semi-final game on what will be Alnwick’s largest open-air TV screen.

Promoters of the Summer House Sounds concerts at the historic castle have decided to show the game against Croatia on the stage screens ahead of the Nile Rodgers and CHIC concert there on Wednesday evening.

Gates to the venue open at 5pm, giving people plenty of time to get comfortable ahead of the 7pm kick-off.

Due to the scheduling, Sister Sledge are no longer able to appear.

Due to the scheduling, Sister Sledge are no longer able to appear.

Presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor, Summer House Sounds is about bringing music to the people in unique and beautiful locations.

Director Peter Taylor said: “We fully understand that when it comes to England reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup people feel torn if they have other plans.

“Therefore, we’ve decided it is only right to show the big game on our stage screens so everyone who is attending the Nile Rodgers & CHIC show can still see England perform too.

“This will be a momentous night for Alnwick and we want everyone to enjoy what is sure to be a wonderful occasion.

“There are tickets available and we would urge England fans to come along and see the game before enjoying a fantastic night of live music from one of the coolest musicians and live acts around.”

The Nile Rodgers and CHIC concert is the first of the Summer House Sounds series at Alnwick Castle which will also see headline concerts and performances from music legend Tom Jones on Friday, British pop icons Madness on Saturday, and the world’s most successful classical crossover group Il Divo with very special guest Michael Ball on Sunday.

