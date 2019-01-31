ENVIRONMENT: We have to see action

We are currently being bombarded by scientists, environmentalists and meteorologists, etc, about the gradual meltdown of the Arctic and Antarctic and the eventual rise of seawater around seaside places across the world.

There is also the loss of animals dependant on that snow habitat for survival, and the loss of icebergs breaking away and being a threat to sea lanes and landmass.

Yet time after time we observe that little is being done about it in a positive way, either by the UN or Europe, the USA, Asia or Australia, where rising ocean levels are already having an impact and causing harm.

When will countries learn that it has to be addressed, nipped in the bud so to speak?

Do we have to have another catastrophe before politicians wake up to reality and act with positives about the Arctic and Antarctic, and what is happening there before our very eyes?

We are very sceptical that money will always rule over crisis until too late, shame.

Mrs CJ Hovsepian

Newbiggin by the Sea