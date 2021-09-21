Increase in contaminated recycling bins prompts plea to Northumberland residents

Recycle Now is being supported by Northumberland County Council in asking residents to ‘Step It Up’ in the fight against climate change.

Council leader Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for climate change, said: “As a council, we are proud to support Recycle Now’s initiative toward more effective recycling this Recycle Week.

“We know our residents are also passionate about a greener future but recently, we have seen an increase in contaminated recycling across areas of our county.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson is asking residents to be mindful what put in the recycling bin.

"Contaminated recycling bins can spoil a full bin wagon of good recyclable material, which means these products cannot be recycled or reused.

“Over the course of Recycle Week and beyond, I urge residents to be mindful of what products they put in their household recycling bins, so that we may practice more effective recycling in Northumberland and reach our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.”

Research from Recycle Now reveals that almost nine out of 10 people now recycle.

However, 55% of households put items in the general rubbish bin that can be recycled including paper, aerosols, and plastic bottles (shampoo/conditioner bottles, cleaning products), cardboard, and food and drinks cans.

Residents are also asked to keep recycling materials clean, dry and loose and ensure that nappies, face masks, dog waste, food waste and other non-recyclable items never go in the recycling bin. These items contaminate recycling waste, meaning waste must be sent for energy from waste at a greater cost, instead of being recycled.

Find a full list of recyclable materials at www.northumberland.gov.uk/recycle