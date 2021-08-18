Northumberland gets nearly £100,000 to increase number of electric vehicle charging points

Northumberland County Council has secured £96,617 from the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) to support residents wanting to transition to electric vehicles.

EV charging specialist, Connected Kerb, is working with the council to install across seven locations during August.

The charge points are designed to be visually discreet and sympathetic to the surrounding environment, which the council had highlighted as particularly important for the county’s natural landscape.

Northumberland County Council has been awarded funding to increase the number of EV charging points in the county.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “We are eager to invest in EV infrastructure across the county, and are looking at ways in which we can overcome barriers our residents face when switching to electric transport.

"Those residents without off-street parking do not currently have a convenient way to charge an EV if they were to purchase one. This investment will lead the way in solving this issue and help us reach our net-zero target of 2030.”

Chris Pateman-Jones, chief executive of Connected Kerb, added: “It is great to see Northumberland County Council take this initiative in providing charging for its residents who rely on on-street parking.

"Providing charging infrastructure in more rural areas, like Northumberland, is crucial to encouraging mainstream adoption of EVs, and to the UK’s wider net-zero goals.”

Seven locations were chosen using Connected Kerb’s data-driven site selection process: Alnwick, Ashington, Bellingham, Berwick, Corbridge, Felton and Haltwhistle. The charging points are expected to be live from September.

Northumberland residents are eligible for a £75 discount code on a monthly electric vehicle subscription to provide them the opportunity to try out an EV. More information can be found at: www.elmodrive.com/connected-kerb