EVENT: Full marks to community

Oh what a cracking weekend it was – visitors to, and residents of, Newbiggin by the Sea were spoilt for choice at the August bank holiday.

There was so much going on to see and be involved with, and all provided by the marvellous volunteers of our thriving community.

The Coble Poets and Choir By The Sea performed with much acclaim at the extended Buskers’ Evening at the Maritime Centre.

There was Raku firing and displays of a variety of carefully crafted model boats, along with an exhibition by the Coble and Keelboat Society, and marvellous enlightenment by The Dolphin Watch of what other kinds of visitors we get here in the Bay.

St Bartholomew’s Church had a fine flower display commemorating A Hundred Years Since..., and what a lot of variety of centenary birthdays there was – suffragettes, Charlie Chaplin, Nelson Mandela and The Great War.

The traders had stalls, music and entertainment rides, while The Old Ship and The Endeavour Cafe provided Sunday lunches.

Other places were geared up for offering fish and chips, afternoon tea, ice cream and much more.

The Church Centre was a hub of activity, with the ladies providing all sorts of raffles, tombola, homemade produce and refreshments.

Following on from last year’s exhibition, The Twelve Coxswains, the Genealogy Project presented a well documented display of the life of our mining families, which was very well received.

Trish Hayes

Newbiggin by the Sea