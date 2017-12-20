Expansion of funds to help more projects

Northern Powergrid is giving groups in Northumberland the chance to secure funding to kick-start and deliver their own community projects.

The company responsible for the network that delivers electricity to 3.9million homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire is offering grants between £1,000 and £10,000.

The Northern Powergrid Partnering Communities Fund, which has been expanded this year, will support wider energy-related projects and promote support for vulnerable customers, as well as helping community energy projects at their inception stage.

Managed in partnership with Community Foundation Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, it aims to encourage innovative smaller projects by community groups interested in reducing and managing their energy use or tackling social issues like fuel poverty, education and sustainability in rural communities.

Anne-Claire Leydier, Northern Powergrid’s sustainability manager, said: “The extension of our annual fund to include funding projects that support our wider social responsibility commitments, as well as community energy, is great news for community groups across the region.”

To apply online, go to www.communityfoundation.org.uk/group_grant/supporting-range-energy-related-projects-across-region