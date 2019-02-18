Extra classrooms approved at growing schools in south-east Northumberland

Expansion is on the cards at three more schools in south-east Northumberland where pupil numbers are on the rise.

An increase in the admission numbers at Blyth’s New Delaval and Horton Grange Primary Schools plus Whytrig Community Middle School in Seaton Delaval has already been agreed, but now the permanent expansion of the accommodation is to be approved.

Four additional classrooms are needed at Horton Grange, three are required at New Delaval and up to four classrooms in modular form may be required

at Whytrig, the latter in a phased way.

This will cost £2.06million, £1.05million and up to £672,000 respectively.

An informal consultation is to take place on these expansions, but the council expects this to be ‘non-contentious’ as it simply seeks to respond to the growth in pupil numbers in Blyth and Seaton Delaval, as required by law.

The extension to New Delaval was granted planning permission last week.

A single-storey, flat-roof extension, with three extra classrooms plus a relocated reception and offices, was unanimously approved at the February 5 meeting of the council’s strategic planning committee.

Money to fund this comes from the Basic Need Grant, which is provided by the Department for Education to help councils fulfil their duty to ensure there are sufficient school places for children in their areas. Northumberland’s allocation for 2011 to 2020 is £15.7million.

The county council’s cabinet is also approving the school admission arrangements for 2020-21 at its meeting on Tuesday (February 12), which it is required to do each year.

However, there have been no changes to the current admission policies, including the over-subscription criteria, for first, primary, middle, high or secondary schools in Northumberland.

This meant that a six-week consultation, running from November to January, received no responses.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service