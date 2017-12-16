Family light up a life in memory of Emma

Two Bedlington sisters remembered their cherished mum as they flicked the switch to light up a 25ft tree at a hospice’s annual Light Up A Life service in Newcastle on Tuesday.

Carys Evans, eight, and Gwen, four, carried out the important task with their dad Aled at the Metro Radio Arena to honour mother and wife, Emma, in the remembrance event run by St Oswald’s Hospice.

Emma, who had sarcoma, a rare group of cancers, died in the hospice in July after being admitted to the inpatient unit for end-of-life care.

The family have continued to receive support from the Bereavement Team at the hospice since Emma’s death.

Aled said: “The care and support Emma received at St Oswald’s was amazing, but the staff and volunteers were there for me and my girls too.

“During Emma’s stay, it was Carys’ birthday and everyone on the ward made the day so special. Emma was in a wheelchair and going home wasn’t an option for her so the staff and volunteers pulled out all the stops to organise a birthday party.

“The support from St Oswald’s has continued after Emma’s death and the children even see coming to see Brenda and Beth from the Bereavement Team as a day out.

“Gwen and Carys have benefitted from one-to-one sessions with the team and group sessions with other children in similar situations.

“They have made memory boxes and drawings, and it’s good for them to know that they aren’t the only ones who are going through the death of a parent.”

