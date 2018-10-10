Family of man found dead at his home in Northumberland pays tribute

The family of a kind-hearted man who would happily help anyone in need has said he will be truly missed by all.

Steven Coulson, 47, was found dead at his home in Stakeford on Saturday.

Police subsequently launched an investigation and a man has been charged with murder.

Following the shock news of his death, an outpouring of grief swept the community and this response has overwhelmed Mr Coulson’s family.

They have issued a statement to say they have been touched to see how well-liked and respected he was in the community.

The statement also says: ‘We just wanted to say how moved we are as a family for the lovely response.

‘It’s been really overwhelming for us to see how popular Steven was and to know he will live on in everyone’s memories.

‘We will miss him every day and we hope you can respect our privacy at this difficult time.’

An investigation is on-going into the circumstances surrounding Mr Coulson’s death.

Paul Johnson, 33, of Cleasewell Hill, Guide Post, has been charged with murder.

He appeared at South East Northumberland Magistrates Court in Bedlington on Tuesday morning for a brief hearing.

The case was sent to Newcastle Crown Court, where a bail hearing will be held tomorrow.

His next full hearing is set to take place on Thursday, November 8.