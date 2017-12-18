Festive event in aid of family whose presents were stolen at weekend

A fun event has been quickly organised in Ashington to save Christmas for an eight-year-old boy.

Residents and businesses have come together to arrange the Christmas Community Fund-raiser tomorrow night (Tuesday) at the Whitehouse Social Club, 7.30pm start, in order to help a family – including the boy – who were left devastated when their house was burgled over the weekend and all their Christmas presents were stolen.

The poster for the event.

The Top Hat and Heels comedy show members and other supporters are donating their time for free and the decorations are being donated by Al Vaziri of Al’s Superstore in Ashington.

There will also be a disco and raffle. It is free to attend, the organisers are simply asking those who come along to bring a suggested donation of a children’s toy.

All proceeds from the night will be divided equally between the family and a local charity.