Festive fun at home’s non-uniform day

Care staff helped raise money for charity by swapping their uniforms for costumes.

Staff at Woodhorn Park Care Home in Ashington took part in National Elf Day to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Residents, staff and guests enjoyed elf-themed games, including finding the hidden elves for prizes, alongside a festive-themed spread.

The home managed to raise a total of £130.

A group from the Salvation Army also visited to entertain the residents and entertained guests with a carolling performance.

Resident Peggy Richardson said: “It is always a very festive day and the staff always make us laugh in their costumes.”

Julie Bond, general manager, said: “Elf Day is always a lot of fun. We’re proud that the money we’ve raised will go towards such a good cause.”

She added: “For anyone that has any questions about caring for those with Alzheimer’s, do pop in anytime and we’ll do all we can to help.”

Woodhorn Park care home, run by Barchester Healthcare, provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents, from respite care to long-term stays.