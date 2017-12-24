Festive lights display for good cause

Mark Turnbull has once again decked his house in Christmas lights for his latest fund-raising in aid of the RNLI at Newbiggin.

Hundreds of people gathered in the street to watch the display being turned on and after everything was lit up, many of them said how impressed they were with the features – which included inflatable Santas.

During the night, the lifeboat crew gave out sweets and collected donations. Mark and his family also provided refreshments and all money raised on the night and over the coming month will be donated.

Mark has been a supporter of Newbiggin RNLI for a number of years. The work to deck out his home took more than a week to complete.

Last year, Mark and his family raised around £750 with their Christmas lights and he hopes to exceed this amount this year.