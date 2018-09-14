Film tells Sharna’s recovery story

An Ashington resident who turned her life around following drug addiction submitted a short film that was shortlisted for a national award.

As Sharna Thompson’s entry was among the 10 chosen for the Recovery Street Film Festival, organised by a number of third sector drug treatment providers, it was shown with the others during the sold out launch screening at the Curzon Cinema in Soho, London, earlier this month.

Trapped is a moving depiction of the 23-year-old’s lived experiences as a child of drug and alcohol users to herself becoming a mother of two children and addicted to amphetamines.

It recalls her ‘lightbulb moment’ when she realised she had to engage in recovery.

The film, limited to three minutes to fit the entry criteria, was all shot in Northumberland using hand-held cameras and basic editing software. It also features Sharna’s grandmother, Jean Yearham.

Sharna received support for drug misuse at the Greenacres Centre in Ashington by workers for Northumberland Recovery Partnership, which is delivered between Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, Turning Point and Changing Lives.

“I had got clean before but relapsed, so I needed to take this step to make a full recovery,” she said.

“I received great support over four to five months and I was signed off 10 weeks ago. I’m now training to become a recovery worker.

“It was an amazing feeling when I heard that Trapped had been shortlisted and I enjoyed attending the event in London.

“It was interesting seeing the other films, as well as mine, on the big screen.”

Sharna was encouraged to submit the film by Turning Point recovery worker Fareeha Usman, who has a background in performing arts.

Fareeha said: “It’s not easy to share your life story and relive the moments, but Sharna has shown immense courage and strength throughout the project.

“She truly reflects the theme this year and shines like a ray of hope for many people.”