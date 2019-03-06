Final call for Deeds Not Words tickets

There are a few tickets left for a production commemorating the suffragette fight for women’s votes a century ago that will be staged in Newbiggin.

Deeds Not Words, a moving and energetic dance theatre production, will be performed at Newbiggin Maritime Centre on International Women’s Day (this Friday) from 7pm.

Professional dancers will perform alongside volunteers with no formal dance training in the Dance Theatre and community theatre engagement project, which has been on tour since last November.

Pictured are those who took part in an awareness activity for the production in the town last Saturday.

Newbiggin-based Choir By The Sea, led by Gillian Storey, will also be performing, with pupils from Blyth’s Horton Grange Primary School providing a curtain-raiser.

Before the show, at 6pm, Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery will unveil a Labour Women’s Sector banner inspired by the female sections and miners’ union lodge banners.

The event is supported by Arts Council England and the Heritage Lottery Fund, with the Greater Morpeth Development Trust helping to secure the backing.

Penni Blythe, from Emily Inspires, said: “It will be the first International Women’s Day event to be staged at Newbiggin Maritime Centre and we are delighted to bring this acclaimed production to the town, as well as being incredibly grateful to the centre for helping to make it happen.

“Deeds Not Words reveals the harsh realities of the suffragette movement and the immense courage of the women who faced imprisonment, hunger strikes and brutal force feeding during their struggles and campaigns.

“Right from the premiere at Dance City in Newcastle, the project has received wonderful audience reactions to a moving an energetic piece of dance theatre involving local people as well as professional performers, highlighting in an entirely fresh way women’s suffrage in Edwardian Britain as well as issues still to be tackled today.”

To reserve your tickets, priced £6, call Newbiggin Maritime Centre during opening hours on 01670 811951.