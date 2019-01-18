Final curtain call for panto legend Tony

A local panto legend is preparing to bow out after almost four decades – oh yes he is!

Tony Livesey has produced and directed the Blagdon Amateur Thespian Society (B.A.T.S.) pantomimes for 38 years and the forthcoming production of Cinderella at Cramlington Village Community Centre will be his last.

He said: “I decided a while ago that I wouldn’t be involved once I was 80, which I will be in February, just after this year’s production finishes its run.

“I know this will be a great show – we have a young cast, mainly aged between 10 and 18, and we are lucky to have such tremendous talent.”

B.A.T.S has raised a significant amount of money for charity, Tony thinks well over £30,000 in the years he has been involved.

This year it is supporting the North East Ambulance Service as Thomas Hewitt (who is playing Buttons) relied on their help following a road accident where he was seriously injured.

The shows are on January 23 and 25, 7pm; January 24, 6.30pm; January 26, 1.30pm and 5.30pm.