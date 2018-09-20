Finding nature is a walk in Blyth park

The Friends of Ridley Park have organised an autumn nature walk this weekend.

An autumn birds and tree walk will be jointly led by Lindsay McDougal, conservation officer with Northumberland and Tyneside Bird Club, and Fiona Gibson, chairman of the friends’ group.

People will be able learn more about the park’s resident birds, as well as some winter visitors, such as brambling and goldcrest.

They will also see some of the exotic trees that have been planted in the park in recent years, including ginkgo, Himalayan cherry and a tulip tree.

And Fiona will give some advance news of a tree trail that the friends’ group is developing in the park, which should be ready for unveiling next year.

The one-hour walk will start from the Friends Pavilion at 10am, on Saturday.

Free hot drinks and light refreshments will be available in the pavilion at the end of the walk.