Fire and rescue services sign cross-county agreement

Deputy Chief Fire Officer for NFRS Mark McCarty, right of two, with Assistant Chief Fire Officer for TWFRS Alan Robson.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer for NFRS Mark McCarty, right of two, with Assistant Chief Fire Officer for TWFRS Alan Robson.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has signed an agreement with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS).

The agreement builds on established mutual assistance and aid between NFRS and TWFRS in Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

The two services will support all types of emergency incident cross border and will offer expertise and specialisms in water-related incidents, road traffic collisions, animal rescue, urban search and rescue and adverse weather conditions – such as heavy snowfall and wildfires.

NFRS Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mark McCarty said: “This is an excellent partnership that continues our close working relationship with our border services.”