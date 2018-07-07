Fire breaks out at waste management site

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a waste management site in Bedlington this morning.

Thick smoke could be seen from miles away after the blaze broke out at Remondis on the Barrington Industrial Estate.

Two fire engines from Pegswood and West Hartford were called to Remondis, on Stephenson Way, just before 10am.

A spokesman from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said a quantity of scrapped white goods was on fire.

Two hose reels were used to extinguish the blaze, along with a mechanical grabber to disperse the debris.

The last pump left the scene at 11.45am.