Fire chief takes on Cheviots challenge

Paul Hedley, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Chief Fire Officer, is taking on a number of Chief’s Challenges to mark his landmark 50th birthday while raising money for Tyneside and Northumberland Mind.

The first expedition for this initiative was Cheviot 2000 – a 40km trek to climb all the Cheviot hills and spot heights over 2,000ft in 12 hours, which he completed in July and raised £1,290 for the mental health charity.

He said: “As a member of the Fire and Rescue Service, I am incredibly proud of the work we do every day to improve and save the lives of those who live, work and visit our communities.

“Inevitably, there are occasions when tragically we must deal with deeply upsetting and traumatic events and at those times, we simply cannot always close ourselves off and make ourselves immune to the impact of the sights, sounds, smells and emotions of those incidents.

“The mental health and welfare of fire service and other blue light responders cannot be something which is stigmatised, ignored or taken for granted. Their mental health matters.

“I chose to raise funds for Tyneside and Northumberland Mind because I know how valuable and important its Blue Light programme for emergency service personnel is. Thousands of staff and volunteers across these services have actively challenged mental health stigma, learned more about mental health and made positive changes to their approach to well-being with the support of the programme.”