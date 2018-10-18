Fire in Seaton Sluice street

A total of five fire appliances were required to tackle a blaze at Seaton Sluice last night.

The fire spread from the loft of a terraced house on Clarence Street to the roofs of neighbouring properties.

All those affected who were in their properties at the time were able to get out or be taken out of their homes safely.

A Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 7.42pm last night about a fire in Seaton Sluice.

“The fire was in the loft of a terraced house and spread to the roof space of neighbouring properties. No persons were injured.

“There were five appliances in total at the incident – three from NFRS (two from West Hartford and one from Pegswood) and two from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, along with an aerial ladder platform.

“Our crews used six breathing apparatus kits, two jets and three hose reels, along with three positive pressure ventilators and COBRA cutting equipment.”