Firefighters tackle barn blaze at Northumberland farm

Firefighters at the scene of the devastating blaze at Whinney Hill Farm.
More than 20 firefighters are battling a barn blaze in Northumberland this evening (Sunday).

Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service was called to the fire at Whinney Hill Farm, Choppington, at 6.15pm to find a 40m-by-40m barn well alight. The fire had spread to three adjacent, larger barns.

The blaze at Whinney Hill Farm, Choppington.

Five fire appliances attended, along with two officers, and a total of 22 fire service personnel. Two jets and two hose-reels were used control the blaze and protect surrounding properties.

A brigade spokesman said 40,000 cubic metres of baled straw and 10 tons of ammonium-based fertiliser had been destroyed. The crews had the fire surrounded by 8.45pm and cordons were in place.