Fireworks will light up the skies at Blyth event

The skies above Blyth will be lit up by one of Northumberland’s biggest firework festivals at the weekend.

Hosted by Blyth Town Council, the free event tomorrow will take place at Mermaid car park, the site of the popular Northumberland Live Festival.

As well as a tremendous firework display, musical entertainment will be provided from 4pm by a variety of singers and DJs, and also Metro Radio. A fun fair, street entertainers and catering facilities will also be provided.

Kath Nisbet, from the town council, said: “We all love fireworks and the best way to enjoy them is at an organised event like ours. It is a safe environment with lots to do and see for everyone and it’s free too.”

The council is grateful to Arriva who will be providing a park and ride service on the day. A £2 ticket brings individual unlimited travel on Arriva buses in Blyth after 4pm on the day of the event, while families of up to three children and two adults, can take advantage of a family ticket for £5.

There will be no on-site parking, apart from limited disabled spaces.