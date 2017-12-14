Firm backs annual festive fund-raiser

An Ashington firm got behind an annual festive treat.

Northumberland Accountants and Tax Advisers was one of the sponsors of the annual Christmas at the Cathedral, a glittering celebration of Christmas performed by some of the region’s biggest names, which raises funds for The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Managing director Bobbie Brown said: “Sadly, we lost a business partner to cancer in 2015 and more recently we have witnessed first-hand the battle against cancer and the precious work that The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation does.

“Christmas at the Cathedral also showcases local talents and we are delighted to be able to support them.”

The sold-out concert took place last night (Wednesday) at St Nicholas Cathedral in Newcastle.

Other sponsors were: Vermont Hotel; Ravensworth Print; Gordon Brown Law Firm; Highlights PR; Guest Wines; East Coast Taxis; Sara Eke Recruitment; Layer 7; Made To Treasure Events; Nathaniel Lichfield and Partners; The Real Taste of Northumberland; and Tynemouth markets.