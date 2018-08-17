Firm giving back to nature

The new AkzoNobel manufacturing facility in Ashington, which is best known for its Dulux, Cuprinol and Polycell brands, has selected Northumberland National Park (NNP) as its site charity of the year.

It has committed to support the NNP Authority – which established the Northumberland National Park Foundation as its registered charity – with some projects and activities.

They include restoration work on the Hadrian’s Wall National Trail Path, volunteering at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre for the duration of its Digital Landscapes temporary exhibition, restoration of the boundary cairns that mark the park’s perimeter and general painting and maintenance work both at The Sill and at sites throughout the park.

Jeff Hope, head of manufacturing unit at AkzoNobel Ashington, said: “In the past, we have used this platform to raise funds and awareness for small, independent charities.

“But this year, we wanted to do something a bit different that would allow our teams to use their skills to give back to our local community, tie in with our cultural and environmental values and encourage our workforce and their families to get out exploring the beautiful Northumberland countryside.

“Our target is for all employees to participate in at least one activity throughout the year, which is why we chose to participate in so many mini projects from the list provided by NNP.

“The projects will enable our staff to utilise the maintenance, painting and decorating skills they’ve acquired during the course of their work at AkzoNobel, benefitting both visitors to the region and the environment.”

The firm is using its own specialist Dulux and Cuprinol paints and sourcing all of the decorating materials required to carry out the project work from its own Dulux Decorator Centres across the North East to ensure that the works carried out at the sites across the park will withstand the test of time.