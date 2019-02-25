First tenants move into Cramlington development

Work has been completed on affordable houses in Cramlington.

The first tenants have moved into Advance Northumberland Homes’ development at Sonny Gallagher Way, Nelson Village.

Ascent Homes, the house building arm of Advance Northumberland, has overseen the development, which includes six two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, three two-bedroom terraced bungalows, six two-bedroom semi-detached houses, 12 three-bedroom semi-detached houses and one five-bedroom detached house.

Prospective tenants have been taken from Northumberland County Council’s Homefinder list and are allocated on a priority basis.

Advance Northumberland chairman Richard Wearmouth said: “Advance Northumberland continues to make significant investment in its affordable housing stock and this new development offers a wide range of housing types, reflecting the diverse needs of tenants across the county.

“There has been a lot of interest shown in the scheme from the outset.”

Anna Scott and Matthew Davies, some of the first Sonny Gallagher Way tenants, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a property. We have been on the Homefinder register for over a year-and-a-half with no luck until these properties came available.

“We are really pleased with our new house and the efficiency of allocations. Throughout the process everyone has been helpful and polite.”

John Moran, Advance Northumberland homes manager, said: “We have received a high level of interest in the family homes and are proud to be offering affordable housing to residents throughout Northumberland.

“As rents are rising and with increasing house prices, it’s excellent that we can provide homes to people at this lower rate of rent, making it easier for people and their families to access new affordable homes.”

To register your interest in Advance Northumberland Homes properties call 01670 528499 or visit www.advancenorthumberlandhomes.co.uk