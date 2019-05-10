Fly-tipper fined by local authority

An Annitsford man has been fined £400 by Northumberland County Council after illegally dumping waste on Mill Lane in Seghill.

The local authority’s environmental enforcement team issued the fixed penalty notice after investigating the fly-tipping incident, which took place in February this year.

The investigating officer, following inquiries, was able to link the waste to the offender.

Philip Soderquest, head of housing and public protection at the county council, said: “Fly-tipping is illegal and a serious environmental crime that harms the countryside and costs taxpayers’ money when it is cleared up.

“The council has a zero tolerance approach towards the perpetrators and will not hesitate to issue fines and prosecute offenders to make sure they pay for their crimes.

“We urge residents to be extra vigilant and inform the council if they see anyone dumping rubbish. If they can get a vehicle registration number that would be particularly helpful.

“The quicker cases are reported, the more chance there is of catching the culprits.”

Residents can report incidents by calling 0345 6006400 or online at www.northumberland.gov.uk

The use of illegal waste carriers in the county, often advertising through social media, appears to be on the rise.

Residents are advised that if they are to use an independent waste carrier, they must always ask to see the operator’s waste carrier licence, which is issued by the Environment Agency, and the relevant waste transfer notes.

This is really important because if residents make the mistake of employing an unscrupulous operator and their waste is dumped illegally, they are committing an offence and could also face a fine.

Householders should be particularly wary of businesses that only operate through social media and do not seem to have a landline phone number or business address.

They should also be wary of anyone coming to their door offering to take away rubbish on the cheap.