FOOD BANK: Show of real generosity

A big thank you to the people of Blyth and the Seaton Valley area from the Blyth Foodbank.

We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of so many organisations and individuals who have provided donations of food and Christmas chocolates and gifts for us to distribute to those in our community who are struggling at what is, for some, a very difficult time.

The Blyth Foodbank was registered as a charity in January 2015, and we have been working quietly to provide food and toiletries to the many folk who are referred to us by various agencies in the area.

We are staffed entirely by volunteers and provide a service on four mornings each week.

We also have an emergency service when needed.

A particular thank you must go to the local police officers for co-ordinating an amazing amount of donations from across the community.

Do follow us on our Facebook page at Blyth Food Bank.

May we take this opportunity to wish you a happy and peaceful New Year.

The Rev Yvonne Tracey

Blyth