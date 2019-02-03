FOSTERING: Urgent need for carers

Barnardo’s foster carers look after children across the north east, giving them the best chance to have a happier and positive future.

However, we are concerned that there are simply not enough suitable foster families to take care of the increasing numbers of vulnerable children in care.

The number of children in care across the north east region has risen by more than 15 percent over the last four years.

Fostering services across the north east need to recruit at least a further 450 foster families in the next 12 months alone in order that all locally fostered children can live with the right family for them.

It’s more important than ever that more people consider becoming foster carers.

This will ensure that the right loving families are available, in the right location, when children need them.

Without enough foster carers, children will have to wait longer before finding the best match.

Or they may need to be moved to different families several times because the most appropriate carer is not available, which can have a hugely negative impact on a child.

Being a foster carer can be a challenge, but our carers tell us that opening your heart and your home to a vulnerable child is one of the most rewarding things you can do.

It is about giving children the life skills, support and care they need to build brighter futures.

I would like to thank each and every one of our amazing foster carers for their dedication.

And I would urge anyone considering becoming a foster carer to get in touch to find out more.

Please contact Barnardo’s North East Adoption and Fostering service at ne.familyplacement@barnardos.org.uk or phone 0191 492 9000.

Ann-Marie Henderson

Barnardo’s Operations Manager for Fostering