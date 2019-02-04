Foundation funds for charity hub

A charity has received a financial boost to purchase new equipment.

Out of Sight, based in Dudley, has received £5,566 from the Asda Foundation to help towards its new community hub.

The charity offers free outings and events during school holidays for disabled children, their carers and their families, with the aim of replacing feelings of isolation and loneliness with ones of fun and friendship.

In recent years, Out of Sight was able to open Chloe’s Den, a wheelchair-accessible caravan in which families helped by the charity can stay for a free holiday.

The money from the Asda Foundation will be put towards a new community hub and used for flooring, furniture, electrical equipment and an indoor hoist for this project.

Kath Nixon, founder and trustee of Out of Sight, said: “We are very grateful for the help we’ve received from Asda Gosforth. Our work is important and it’s lovely to know that such a large company realises the importance of local charity work.

“The money has helped us to fund equipment for a new community hub, including the overhead hoisting for the disability wet room. This has really helped us to offer better facilities to all our users.

“We really appreciate our community champion Michelle’s help.”

The application to the Asda Foundation by Out of Sight was supported by store colleagues at Asda in Hollywood Avenue.

Michelle Castledine, Asda Gosforth’s community colleague, said: “We see the foundation as one of the many ways to give something back to the communities that support us.

“That’s why we lend a hand to the wide range of good causes with which our colleagues are involved, sharing their passion and helping to make a difference through a variety of projects locally and across the UK.

“Supporting smaller, local applications such as Out of Sight is really important to us and we hope it will make a real difference within the local community.”

To find out more about the Asda Foundation, including eligibility for submitting a funding application, either contact the community colleague at your local Asda store, or go to www.asdafoundation.org