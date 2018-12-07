Four Seghill residents enjoy £1,000 lottery win

Four Seghill neighbours are celebrating a lottery win.

The quartet each scooped £1,000 after their postcode – NE23 7RT – was announced as a Daily Prize winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The four residents in Thornbury Avenue won the prize for every ticket that they held.

Offering his congratulations, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “What a great Friday for our players.

“I hope they enjoy spending their cash and treating themselves.

“We’ve got lots of great prizes to give away in time for Christmas so make sure to get involved.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities.

Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £361m to date for around 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A number of local causes have benefitted from the money raised, and the next opportunity to apply for funding will be in January.

For more information on the People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.