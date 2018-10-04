Free dog MOT as vet charity hits the road

Vet charity the PDSA will be visiting Northumberland this month and it is urging dog owners to come to see its nurses.

The PetWise tour will be at the Dave Stephens Centre in Blyth on Thursday, October 11, and at Hirst Park, Ashington, the following day.

Free health checks and expert pet care advice will be given by PSDA nurses, from 10am to 5pm, on both days at one of the charity’s PetCheck vehicles.

PDSA vet nurse Tina Scrafton said: “We would love to catch up on the progress of all the dogs we saw on our last visit, and meet any that didn’t manage to get to us.

“We expect to be busy so we advise pet owners to call and make an appointment.

“By offering free, friendly advice and support, we can help owners make small changes that often make big differences to the wellbeing of pets in Northumberland.”

Tina will help to deliver PDSA’s specially developed PetWise MOT for every dog, which assesses the five elements pets need to be healthy and happy, known as the welfare needs.

These are diet, environment, companionship, behaviour and health.

A simple traffic light system will give each pet a score and a personalised action plan to help owners improve their pet’s wellbeing.

Nail clipping, ear cleaning and microchipping will also be offered free of charge, although donations are welcome.

And Cats Protection neutering vouchers will be available.

Last year almost 3,000 PetWise MOTs were completed and the charity saw an eight per cent increase in dogs that were neutered after their first visit.

However, it is urging more dog owners to come forward as 33 per cent of those who visited last year showed some signs of behavioural problems.

And 55 per cent of the dogs seen by the team did not have an ID tag, which is now a legal requirement.

More information about the PDSA’s PetCheck tour is available on the charity’s website at www.pdsa.org.uk/petcheck