Fresh catch return records call

The Environment Agency is calling upon all migratory salmon and sea trout rod licence holders to submit their catch return records, which is a legal requirement, by January 1.

The submission of anglers’ reports plays an important role in the assessment and management of salmon and sea trout stocks in England.

Information submitted forms part of the wider Environment Agency’s Salmon 5 Point Approach, which aims to conserve and enhance England’s salmon populations.

Anglers can fill in their catch returns online at www.gov.uk/catch-return