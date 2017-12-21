Fund-raiser by family of much missed Bethany

An event for two good causes is being organised by the family of a teenager who was the victim of a car crash in a Bedlington street.

Bethany Fisher died after Jordan O’Donnell, as a result of his dangerous driving, collided with a number of parked vehicles on August 19. He was jailed for six years in October.

As it was outside the home of her mum, Isabel Easson, she was woken up by the crash and saw the devastating scene.

Over the last few weeks, she and others, led by her cousin Megan Adams, have been making arrangements for a fun evening to collect money for Our Blue Light, which works to help improve the mental health and well-being of emergency services workers, and road safety charity Brake.

It is being called Fishflop Fund-raiser as that is what Isabel called Bethany, who was 19 when she died. It is being held in Bedlington Social Club on Saturday, December 30, from 7pm to midnight – £5 for adults and free for under 13s.

There will be a disco, karaoke, raffle, face-painting and a buffet. A singer and DJ John, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, will be performing.

Isabel said: “More than 100 local and regional businesses have supported the raffle, so there are some great prizes.

“They include a VIP table for eight at Tup Tup Palace in Newcastle worth £400, a champagne afternoon tea for two at Malmaison on the Quayside, a free weekend at Sandy Bay Holiday Park near Ashington and two tickets to a Newcastle Falcons game.

“People in Bedlington are still shocked and angry at what happened to Bethany.

“It’s not going to get any easier for the family, but this is our way of thanking the emergency services and two of the paramedics who attended to Bethany will be coming along to the event.

“It’s nice to know that the money raised will help to improve the mental health of these workers.”