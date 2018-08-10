Fund-raiser on first anniversary of Bethany’s death

A fund-rasier organised by the family of a teenager who was the victim of a car crash in a Bedlington street will take place exactly one year after her death.

Bethany Fisher died after Jordan O’Donnell, as a result of his dangerous driving, collided with a number of parked vehicles on August 19 last year. He was jailed for six years.

She had turned 19 just two days before she died.

The 1940s-themed tea dance event on Sunday, August 19, is aimed at elderly people, particularly those with reduced mobility.

The Bright Street Big Band will perform music from the period and there will be representatives from local and county organisations in attendance, including Bedlington East county councillor Bill Crosby, as well as local vicar Ian Payne.

Bethany’s mum, Isabel Easson, said: “In my work I see people who don’t get out for days and I thought it would be nice to organise an event that they can enjoy and meet new people.

“Bethany was very keen on people with dementia being supported and I’m sure she would have liked being part of such an event.

“August 17 and 19 will be bad days for the family, but it’s good that something positive will happen on the 19th.”

“I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received, including from my employers and work colleagues, and I’d like to thank Bizzy Bees and Glenton’s Bakery for agreeing to cater the event.”

The fund-raiser is taking place at Meadowdale Academy from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. The £4 ticket price includes afternoon tea – tea company Ringtons is also supporting the event.

The money raised will go to a speed awareness project in Northumberland.

Anyone with unwanted gifts or items can donate them for event hampers/raffle prizes. Call Isabel on 07742 395431 to make arrangements.