Funding boost for Hirst area project

The Full Circle Food Project is receiving practical and financial support from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

With a total of £9,244 being awarded through the Coalfields Community Investment Programme, the charity will provide low-cost cooking sessions for young people aged 13 to 19, families, and older people living in the Hirst area of Ashington.

A Northumberland resident pictured during a cookery course.

With six participants on each course, professional tutors will run hands-on practical cooking experiences to teach people how to manage a balanced diet with a focus on breakfast, light meals, family meals and healthy versions of takeaway meals.

Sixteen programmes of six sessions will be delivered over a 12-month period and some of the cohort will go on to secure a level two food hygiene certificate and will have the opportunity to become volunteers on the programme to pass on the skills and knowledge to others that could benefit.

Full Circle Food Project manager Sarah Robinson said: “We really do believe that the tastiest meals are those that have been prepared using ingredients you have grown and cooked yourself and that is why this programme works so well.

“Thanks to the practical support and funding from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, we will deliver a further 16 programmes, which will have a positive impact on at least 96 people, not taking into account their family, friends and any individuals they may then engage with as a trained volunteer.”

The practical support will include access to resources and services, such as help with third-party funding applications and bid-writing, and tips on effective promotion and marketing.

Steve Abson, development manager (England) for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, said: “We know from research that the health and well-being of people living within coalfield communities typically scores lower than average when compared with the rest of the country.

“The same can be said for skills, so knowing that these are two challenges that are being tackled head-on by the Full Circle Food Project is really reassuring.”