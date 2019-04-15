Funding boost to help with clean-ups

Communities are being offered financial help to keep their areas spick and span.

Northumberland County Council was awarded a share of almost £10m from the government’s High Streets Community Clean Up Fund.

The funding will be used to work with existing groups to carry out community-led street and town centre cleans.

The council will use around £12,000 of the funding for graffiti removal kits that will be offered free to community groups, Love Northumberland branded tabards, litter-picking equipment for its existing loan scheme or permanently for its litter champions, and prizes for winners in the Love Northumberland awards.

The remaining funds will be distributed through Blyth, Ashington, Cramlington, West Bedlington, Morpeth, Alnwick, Berwick, Hexham, Ponteland, Haltwhistle, Prudhoe and Amble to organise clean-up events.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “I am grateful to the government for this useful award of funding.

“We’re so proud of our high streets and want to do all we can to keep them looking clean and tidy.

“We invest millions each year dealing with litter in our county, but we all have our part to play and this extra funding will help this.”

He added: “We have very good relationships with our town councils and hope they will all come on board with their own projects to keep the county looking its best over the coming months.”